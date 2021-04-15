Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Peace Out's Bestselling Retinol Eye Stick Is Finally Back in Stock!

You better "add to cart" before it sells out again!

By Emily Spain Apr 15, 2021 8:29 PMTags
The restock you've been waiting for is here, just in time for the Sephora sale!

Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick is finally back in stock to help you get rid of tired, puffy eyes. Thanks to transformative ingredients like encapsulated retinol and squalane, this concentrated serum balm aims to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming skin around the eyes to promote a more youthful appearance. Unlike other under eye treatments, this stick features retinol-plus peptides and astaxanthin, a powerhouse antioxidant that's 6,000 times stronger than vitamin C! Plus, it's non-irritating and you can use it around your lips.

If you're a Rouge, VIB or Beauty Insider member at Sephora, you can score up to 20% off Peace Out's Retinol Eye Stick until 4/19. To shop the best-selling eye balm before it sells out again, scroll below!

April 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, True Botanicals & More

Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick

Kiss tired eyes goodbye with this eye stick! It helps hydrate skin and target dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles thanks to ingredients like encapsulated retinol, a power peptide complex, vegan squalane and astaxanthin.

$28
Sephora

