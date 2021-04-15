See the Jennifer Lopez Tribute Alex Rodriguez Shared Hours Before Their Breakup Announcement

We see Alex Rodriguez is at the listening-to-Coldplay stage of his breakup with Jennifer Lopez.
The former baseball player took to his Instagram Story on April 14 to share an emotional tribute to his now former fiancée, just one day before the news broke that the two had officially called it quits. The longtime couple's official breakup comes just one month after they shot down reports that they had split up.
And in the clip, Alex seems determined to hang on just a bit longer, panning the camera across multiple framed photos from his relationship with J.Lo, including a snap of their names drawn in a heart in the sand. His soundtrack for the wistful moment: Coldplay's "Fix You."
Alex and Jennifer confirmed the end of their four-year romance in a joint statement to E! News.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
Jennifer, who is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex, who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, also shared that they "wish the best for each other and one another's children." They added that "out of respect for them," they would not be commenting further except to say "thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
The sudden breakup surprised fans, as following the initial split speculation in March, the two seemed to be in a much better place. They were seen together in the Dominican Republic, where J.Lo is filming a movie, indulging in a bit of PDA.
"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," a source told E! News at the time. "She is already moving forward with him."
Now, however, it seems the two will move forward apart. They tried their best, but they didn't succeed.