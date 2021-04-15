Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

See the Jennifer Lopez Tribute Alex Rodriguez Shared Hours Before Their Breakup Announcement

Trust us, you’re going to want to check out the homage to Jennifer Lopez that Alex Rodriguez shared before their breakup.

By Kaitlin Reilly Apr 15, 2021 7:22 PMTags
BreakupsJennifer LopezAlex RodriguezCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

We see Alex Rodriguez is at the listening-to-Coldplay stage of his breakup with Jennifer Lopez

The former baseball player took to his Instagram Story on April 14 to share an emotional tribute to his now former fiancée, just one day before the news broke that the two had officially called it quits. The longtime couple's official breakup comes just one month after they shot down reports that they had split up.

And in the clip, Alex seems determined to hang on just a bit longer, panning the camera across multiple framed photos from his relationship with J.Lo, including a snap of their names drawn in a heart in the sand. His soundtrack for the wistful moment: Coldplay's "Fix You." 

Alex and Jennifer confirmed the end of their four-year romance in a joint statement to E! News.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

Jennifer, who is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Alex, who shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella Rodriguez, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, also shared that they "wish the best for each other and one another's children." They added that "out of respect for them," they would not be commenting further except to say "thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Why Tracy Morgan Had Willie Geist Call the Cops During Their Interview

2

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

3

Alex Rodriguez Shared Jennifer Lopez Tribute Hours Before Split

The sudden breakup surprised fans, as following the initial split speculation in March, the two seemed to be in a much better place. They were seen together in the Dominican Republic, where J.Lo is filming a movie, indulging in a bit of PDA. 

 

"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," a source told E! News at the time. "She is already moving forward with him."

 

Now, however, it seems the two will move forward apart. They tried their best, but they didn't succeed.

Trending Stories

1

Why Tracy Morgan Had Willie Geist Call the Cops During Their Interview

2

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

3

Alex Rodriguez Shared Jennifer Lopez Tribute Hours Before Split

4

Why Harry and William Won't Walk Together at Prince Philip's Funeral

5

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Pay Tribute to Kobe in Candid New Photos