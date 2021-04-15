Suki Waterhouse's New Instagram Proves Robert Pattinson Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

Watch : Why Robert Pattinson No Longer Hates "Twilight"

Like they always say; a picture is worth a thousand words.

It's no secret that Suki Waterhouse tries to keep her relationship with Robert Pattinson on the private side. Instead of walking red carpets or posing for selfies online, the pair typically avoids the cameras as they work on various projects.

But on Thursday, April 15, the actress posted a photo on Instagram that has fans convinced that her romance is doing better than alright.

At first glance, followers may have just spotted a smiling Suki as she posed in Alessandra Rich while inside what appears to be an apartment. But wait, there's more!

Fans—or should we say detectives—spotted a photo frame on one of Suki's bookshelves. With further investigating, admirers of the couple discovered it's a picture of Suki leaning in for a kiss with Robert.

"GUYS LOOK AT PICTURE FRAMES OMGG," one follower wrote. Another commented, "OMG—my parents I love you."