Kris Jenner Reveals the One Thing Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Amid Kanye West Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Kanye West on Easter

If you're trying to keep up with Kim Kardashian, you might have to become a professional juggler.

That's because the reality star truly has her hands full. Amid the mom of four's divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner shed some light on what's occupying her daughter's time during this personal change.

"Kim's doing great," Kris assured viewers during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna. "Kim is really focusing on her legal studies. She's trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day and her kids are a handful."

Fortunately for Kim—mom to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months—she's not the only parent in the family. "I have 10 grandchildren," Kris pointed out, "and they literally spend all their time together."