Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Mom Blythe Danner's Reaction to Her NSFW Goop Products

Gwyneth Paltrow's ongoing journey into the world of sexual health consumer products has her mom blushing.

The 48-year-old actress' lifestyle company, Goop, has over the years offered for sale jade vaginal eggs, a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and recently, a double-sided wand vibrator. On NBC's Today show on Thursday, April 15, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Gwyneth about her mother and actress Blythe Danner's thoughts about the products.

"Is your mother ever like, 'Gwyneth, I can't—," Savannah began, to which Gwyneth replied, "Always."

"She is [proper]," the actress continued, "but you know, even proper ladies have sexuality too."

"In a way, I'm not surprised. I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are," Gwyneth said. "And, you know, even the fact, if you think about it, we're on morning television, so we can't talk about female pleasure...But it sort of gives you an insight into how, culturally, it's still taboo. And one of the things we really believe in at Goop is kind of eliminating shame from these topics."