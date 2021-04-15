In Honor of the Latest Masked Singer Reveal, Let's Rewatch a Clip From Scooby Doo

Sometimes, no matter what a person has done or what they are best known for, your brain only works one way.
That's the case with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and us, here at E! News. You say Mark McGrath, we say Scooby Doo (2002). You say "Mark McGrath was unmasked as the Orca on The Masked Singer," we say, "Mark McGrath was possessed by a demon in Scooby Doo." We are sorry but we don't know how to fix it, so we're just going to embrace it.
Back in 2002, we were blessed beyond measure by the film Scooby Doo, which turned everyone's favorite mystery-solving dog into an adorable CGI nightmare surrounded by an incredible cast of stars. Sarah Michelle Gellar (whose birthday happens to be today, April 14) played Daphne, with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred. Linda Cardellini played Velma, with Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. Isla Fisher and Rowan Atkinson also starred, and the movie took the gang on vacation to a mysterious party-filled island.
Things went real south real fast as everyone on the island got possessed by a demon, and at one point the gang all switched bodies for a while. But the scene we're specifically thinking of involves Mark McGrath and the rest of Sugar Ray performing "Words to Me" while Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby search for Fred and Velma.
As it turns out, McGrath and the band have been possessed by the same kind of demon that has taken over most of the other partiers, and now they've got their eye on a few famous mystery-solvers who need to be taken care of. In case you haven't seen this incredible film, we won't spoil who's behind it all at the end. But it sure is a twist!
Anyway, you can watch the clip right here. Please enjoy the immaculate 2002 vibes! We really appreciate you going on this journey with us, and we wish McGrath well on his post-Masked Singer adventures.
He leaves behind four members of Group A who are heading into the Super Eight: Robopine, Seashell, the Russian Dolls and the new Wildcard, the Yeti. Yeti says he resisted turning into a monster by being surrounded by a bunch of warrior women, and he's got some moves in spite of his massive costume. We'll have to wait to find out who he is, however, because he unseated the Orca and stole his spot in the next round.
We'll see the Super Eight compete in a two-hour episode next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox. For now, scroll down to keep up with all the contestants.