Kyra Sedgwick Says She “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home After This Incident

We're not panicking, but it's safe to say Kyra Sedgwick was after she made a mortifying mistake at Tom Cruise's house.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed the rather embarrassing story on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, April 14, while admitting she was a nosy dinner guest.
She recounted how the Top Gun star invited her and her husband, Kevin Bacon, over to his house in the '90s to watch a screening of the actors' 1992 movie A Few Good Men. The couple was joined by co-star Demi Moore and her then-husband Bruce Willis, as well as director Rob Reiner and Tom's then-wife Nicole Kidman.
"It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," said Kyra, 55. "So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant... We got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people."
She continued, "It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to. And so, there was this like fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh, what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button, because I thought maybe something interesting will happen."
As Drew guessed, "Like the wall will turn around."
"Yeah, exactly. Nothing happened. And then I got a little nervous," Kyra explained. "I was like, ‘Oh, nothing happened, that doesn't seem right.'"
She then turned to Tom, who she knew as her co-star on the 1989 movie Born On The Fourth Of July, to try to solve the mystery of the unknown button.
"So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.' And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I said, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button,'" Kyra told Drew.
Of course, the story didn't end there. She said the cops actually came to his house, and they had to stop the movie screening. According to her recollection, more than five police cars came. "It was something. I didn't get invited back," she shared.
Moral of the story: Definitely don't press any secret buttons in Tom Cruise's house.
Watch her tell the hilarious tale in the video above.