Master These Kylie Jenner-Approved TikTok Fitness Trends Right in Time for Summer

Kylie Jenner, she's just like us.

In a recent Instagram post, Kylie shared a glimpse into her fitness journey, captioning the video "never miss a Monday!" In the video shared with her 224 million followers, the makeup mogul shows herself doing the viral "12-3-30" workout, and it definitely has fans talking.

Created by 23-year-old social media personality Lauren Giraldo, 12-3-30 is accomplished when you spend 30 minutes on the treadmill walking at an incline of 12 and a speed of three.

Giraldo tells E! News she came up with the workout during a time she felt at a low point, where the gym intimidated her, and the experience of working out was utterly overwhelming. Giraldo says the workout was created through "trial and error." She adds, "[12-3-30] got my foot in the door and through doing that, I just felt more confident and accomplished."

