Kim and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where Kris Jenner Stands With Caitlyn on KUWTK

Watch : Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner

The Kardashian sisters will always have their momager Kris Jenner's back.

In this preview clip from tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick asks Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian about where Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's relationship stands today. Caitlyn's longtime pal Sophia Hutchins was inquiring about business advice and hoped to have both Caitlyn and Kris chat together, but Khloe and Kim want Kris to take it slow.

"Mom's the one to get advice from for sure but I don't know where [her] head space is at," Khloe warns.

"So, like at this point, what's everybody's relationship like with Caitlyn and Sophia?" Scott asks, leading both Kim and Khloe to admit they don't stay in touch with Kris' ex as much as they once did.

"I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while," Kim explains. "[She's] definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that."

"I talk to Sophia very seldom-ly, and Cait's probably like every blue moon," Khloe reveals. "It's just like we're busy and it's COVID. There's no beef."