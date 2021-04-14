Paul Flores and His Father Ruben Officially Charged in Murder of College Student Kristin Smart

Watch : 2 Men Arrested in Kristin Smart's Disappearance 25 Years Later

Paul Flores has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart.

On Wednesday, April 14, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in a press conference that they've charged Paul with first-degree murder. Dow further alleges that Paul killed Smart during a sexual assault or attempted sexual assault in his dorm room at California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo on the night of her disappearance.

Additionally, Dow confirmed Flores' father, Ruben, has been charged with being an accessory to Smart's murder, as he is accused of helping his son dispose of the college student's remains.

Dow was not able to disclose what new evidence they have found to support their case, but confirmed, "Significant new information has come in to the sheriff's office that we reviewed over the past two years, and some very important information just a month ago."

He also stated that their team of investigators have a lead on the whereabouts of Smart's remains, but offered limited details because they "don't want to jeopardize the fair process going forward."