Anupam Kher Exits New Amsterdam After Character's Surprise Resignation

Dr. Vijay Kapoor has put down his stethoscope.

On Wednesday, April 14, E! News learned that Anupam Kher has departed New Amsterdam for good. As fans of the NBC medical drama well know, the most recent episode disclosed that Dr. Kapoor had resigned from New Amsterdam Medical Center.

Kher has played the Neurology Department head opposite star Ryan Eggold on New Amsterdam since the show's debut in 2018. The 66-year-old actor's departure from the series comes amid news of his wife Kirron Kher's cancer battle.

According to The Hindustan Times, earlier this month, Kher confirmed that his spouse, who is also an actress, was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," he said in a statement. "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."