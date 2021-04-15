Jeannie Mai Reveals the Sweetest Details About Jeezy's Swoon-Worthy Proposal

Watch : Jeannie Mai Shares Her Swoon-Worthy Proposal Story

Jeannie Mai knew her romance with rapper Jeezy was Real after his proposal!

The longtime couple got engaged in April 2020, but it was Jeezy's thoughtful way to pop the question that captured The Real co-host's heart. In an exclusive clip from tonight, Apr. 15's latest episode of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, Mai reveals new details about the adorable (and personal) proposal.

"He was going to propose to me in Vietnam and because of the pandemic, he ended up recreating a kind of Vietnamese experience," the TV personality tells Lisa Vanderpump. "So I finally open the door and the entire condo had been filled with authentic lanterns...I could smell the foods of all of Vietnam. So sweet."

Jeezy led Mai to a fireplace, where he got down on one knee. "[He] said some beautiful things to me, and the next thing I know I was screaming yes!" Mai smiles.

"What did he say?" Vanderpump asks.