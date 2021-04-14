Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Prince Philip With His Great-Grandchildren

Watch : Meghan Markle "Wishes" She Could Attend Prince Philip's Funeral

To some, Prince Philip was a man of royalty. For others, he was simply one cool great-grandfather.

As funeral preparations continue for the Duke of Edinburgh, many members of the royal family are looking back on his life through the magic of photos.

On Wednesday, April 14, Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account shared a throwback photo from Balmoral Castle in 2015 where Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II posed with Prince George and Princess Charlotte when she was just a baby.

"Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh," the account stated. "Remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

If that wasn't sweet enough, a photo from 2018 resurfaced that showed just how much love was in the family. As the caption stated, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018."