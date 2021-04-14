Nicole Kidman Reveals the Secret Skill She Uses to Pamper Keith Urban

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Shares Rare Selfie

Nicole Kidman may be an Oscar-winning actress, but she's also, apparently, a master masseuse.

In an interview with InStyle, the Big Little Lies alum shared the spa treatment her husband, country star Keith Urban, adores.

"He's a pretty low-maintenance guy," Nicole, who is the ambassador for Sera Labs' Seratopical CBD line, said of her husband. "Sometimes, though, I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures. I'll use the Seratopical Heel Souffle on them and on myself at night. It's fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet."

Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday, 12 and Faith, 10. The Undoing actress is also mom to Isabella, 28 and Connor, 26 with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While Nicole appreciates some pampering, she noted that her family responsibilities always come first.

"I'm a five-minute girl in the morning and at night," she shared. "I've got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I'm not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself."