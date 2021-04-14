Younger's Molly Bernard Recalls Being There for Hilary Duff's "Amazing" Birth

These Younger pals are ready to get old together!
Co-stars Molly Bernard and Hilary Duff have been through thick and thin together. Bernard has even been there for the Lizzie McGuire icon during milestone moments.
Duff named Bernard godmother of her daughter Banks Violet Bair, before Bernard officiated Duff's wedding to longtime boyfriend musician Matthew Koma in 2019. Bernard even was present for Duff's home-birth of new baby girl Mae in March 2021!
In an exclusive Daily Pop interview, Bernard revealed how she and Duff became so close. "We just kind of immediately had chemistry," Bernard told E!. "We're kind of an odd pairing. She's like a global actress, pop star, superstar and I'm like a neurotic complete nerd...We just kind of totally friend fell in love. I think opposites attract in that way."
Bernard adores Duff so much that she flew to Los Angeles to be "an extra set of hands" during Duff's home-birth of Mae. "It was one of the honors of my life to be supportive of her during a seminal moment like that of her life," Bernard gushed. "She's just so strong and graceful, and makes even giving birth look easy. She's amazing."
According to Bernard, the Younger cast is "so sad" about the Paramount+ series ending after seven seasons. "It's been one of the great gifts of my life to be on this show," Bernard reminisced. "It's just all still a very 'pinch yourself' every day kind of thing."
Yet Bernard teased that Younger fans will be satisfied with the finale centered around the love triangle between Liza (Sutton Foster), Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Charles (Peter Hermann). "I feel like the writers have done such a remarkable and elegant job, and somehow I think the ending will please everyone," Bernard hinted.
Debi Mazar, Charles Michael Davis, and Miriam Shor round the ensemble cast. "I think we're all pretty bummed that it's over but all good things must come to an end," Bernard, who is slated to make her film debut with Milkwater next month, said. "We've all become such a tight knit group. We all made friends for the rest of our lives."
The Younger final season premieres on Paramount+ on April 15.