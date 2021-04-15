What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 17-18

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Sure, the Oscars are still a week away, but this weekend is filled with just as many stars.

Kate Winslet is making her highly anticipated return to TV in a crime drama that is sure to dominate your Twitter feed soon, while John Stamos and Jamie Foxx are back on the small screen, both fronting heartwarming sitcoms for streaming services. Ahhh, doesn't that just feel right?

Plus, it's the beginning of the end for Younger—Sob!—and there are two offerings for true crime fans, including a chilling tale of a mother using a social media platform to find her daughter's killer. Oh, and speaking of of social media, the second season of one our favorite Netflix reality series has booted back up.

Here's what to watch this weekend, April 17-18: