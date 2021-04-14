The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Watch : Colton Underwood Reveals Lifelong Struggle With Sexuality

Colton Underwood is ready to speak his truth.

In a new interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday, April 14, the former Bachelor shared a "deeply personal" bit of information about himself.

"Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," he said. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

Colton said the "next step" was letting people know. "I'm still nervous," he told Robin. "It's been a journey for sure."

He later added, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."