Watch Taylor Swift Frighten Stephen Colbert During Awkward Debate About Her Song "Hey Stephen"

Taylor Swift just spent a ton of time discussing "Hey Stephen."

The 31-year-old pop star dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, April 13, where the host asked whether the song from her recently re-recorded 2009 album Fearless was actually written with him in mind. Indeed, before the segment began, Stephen Colbert showed throwback footage from a 2009 episode of his Comedy Central show The Colbert Report, during which he had boasted about the singer sending him a signed copy of the original album.

During the new Late Show episode, Stephen asked, "You recently recorded Fearless (Taylor's Version), so I've got to ask, is the song 'Hey Stephen' about me?"

She responded that it wasn't, since she wrote it back in 2008, when she was 18, and Stephen Colbert—according to Taylor's calculations—was "probably about 44 years, 179 days old, give or take seven hours."

After Stephen commented that this was "shockingly specific," she shared that she recently "dug out my old mood board." Taylor then pulled out a large board covered in photos of the host, along with a pic of a large slice of pizza.