Morgan Wallen Says He Sees a "Big Difference" in Himself Following N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen is opening up about the progress he's made as he continues to work on himself.
Two months after the country music singer apologized for saying the N-word in a leaked video published by TMZ, Morgan shared an update about his self-reflection journey, while also addressing his past actions in a new Instagram post.
"I wanted to let you guys know that I've taken a couple months away + feel like I've really worked on myself," Morgan wrote in a four-page handwritten letter on Tuesday, April 13. "I'm proud of the work I've put in + in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I've needed this time off."
He also noted the changes he can see in himself since being out of the public eye.
As he put it, "I moved to Nashville at 22. I never really gave myself a chance to survey the man I became during that time. I can already see a big difference between 22-year-old me + 27-year-old me now + the 32-year-old me one day."
"I will always strive to be better," he continued. "Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it's also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am + the man I am becoming."
Morgan described his time away from the spotlight as "very valuable" and said he still needs "a little more of it," which is why he's decided to not perform at any concerts or music festivals this summer, despite the recent success of his Dangerous: The Double Album.
Moreover, the "Wasted on You" singer expressed his gratitude and thanked his fans for making his new album a success.
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me during this time," he shared in the introduction of his letter. "I have felt a lot of love lately from many individuals I have met + from so many people I haven't gotten to know yet. I know my corner hasn't been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway."
He went on to explain his new album reached No. 1 for "10 consecutive weeks" all because of his devoted fan base.
"That's never happened before what I'm told, I didn't even know that record existed to be honest," he noted. "It wasn't what I set out to accomplish, but your response has meant so much to me. I just want you to know how much that means to me, + it always will."
Although Morgan admitted 2021 has been a "tough year" for him following "some mistakes" he's made, he also said he's excited to see what the future holds for him.
He concluded his post, "I'm back in Nashville getting back in the swing of things + you guys can rest assured that I am looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you've done for me. My story is far from over + getting back out to see ya'll is all I can think about. So just know you'll be seeing me sooner than later."
Back in February, TMZ published footage that was allegedly recorded by Morgan's neighbor, which showed the country star and his friends returning home in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 31. In the video, which E! News has not verified the authenticity of, Morgan was heard using a racial slur and other expletives.
According to the outlet, neighbors recorded footage of the singer following noise concerns.
At the time, the Nashville-based singer issued an apology in a statement provided to E! News.
"I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," he said. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."
Four months prior to his N-word scandal, Morgan found himself in hot water after he was criticized for partying amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following the backlash, as well as breaking COVID-19 protocols, Saturday Night Live canceled his performance in October 2020. He would eventually appear on the long-running series in December.