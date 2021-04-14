Jennifer Aniston's Rep Shuts Down Friends Reunion Rumor About Her Adoption Plans

Sorry, Friends fans: Jennifer Aniston is not on her way to becoming a mom.
Gossip has been circulating that the 52-year-old actress is adopting her first baby. Rumor has it she shared the alleged news with her Friends co-stars when they all reunited for the HBO Max special this week.
However, Jennifer's rep thoroughly shuts down the claims, telling E! News, "The story is a fabrication and false."
While Jennifer is not on the path to motherhood, she is experiencing another major milestone by returning to her Friends days. The network revealed in February 2020 that the main six cast members would come back for an unscripted special, though filming was later put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to TMZ, the HBO Max reunion special was recently filmed over the course of three days at Warner Brothers Studios in Los Angeles. It's expected to stream in the next few months.
Jen has spoken numerous times about the constant speculation on her being pregnant and the barrage of questions about when or if she'll have kids.
The Morning Show star told Glamour in 2017 that photographers will take a picture of her and "create this story" about whether she's expecting.
"If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you're having a moment of bloat, then there's arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you're pregnant," she explained. "And it's like, actually no, it's just my body. Not that it's any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one's business except the couple or individual that's going through it."
And as Jen told Elle the next year, "What brings me happiness? I have a great job. I have a great family. I have great friends. I have no reason to feel otherwise. If I did, I would need to go get an attitude shift, a perspective shift."