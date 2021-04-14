Jake Paul Denies TikTok Star Justine Paradise's Sexual Assault Allegations

Watch : Biggest YouTuber Scandals: Jake Paul, Jeffree Star & More

Jake Paul is addressing TikTok star Justine Paradise's claim that he sexually assaulted her in July 2019.

Paul's lawyer, Daniel E. Gardenswartz, said in a statement to E! News, "Our client is aware of the recent allegation against him. While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character."

The statement concluded, "Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct."

Paradise accused Paul of sexual assault in a YouTube video uploaded Friday, April 9. In the 20-minute-long clip, Paradise recalled visiting Paul and his friend's shared home, which the group referred to as the Team 10 house, in July 2019.