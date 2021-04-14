Watch Hannah Berner Fiercely Defend Boyfriend Des to Her Co-Stars in Tense Summer House Preview

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

If you want to be Hannah Berner's lover, you've got to get with her friends.

In this exclusive preview from Thursday, April 15's latest Summer House, Hannah's roommates continue to get to know her new boyfriend (and now fiancé) Des Bishop. The future friends-in-law criticize Des for not "integrating with the house more," which Hannah does not respond well to.

"Yeah, maybe Robert is just way more friendly than Des and Des is a huge a--hole," Hannah quips to Danielle Olivera about boyfriend Robert Sieber. "Yeah, this is just stupid."

"I'm sorry our feelings are stupid to you," Amanda Batula jumps in. "I think the whole thing is we love seeing you happy with Des..."

"Oh my God, Amanda can you let me talk?!" Hannah counters to the shock of the group. Amanda seems to get up to leave but Hannah asks that Amanda stay to "get on the same page" since she's a "little annoyed" by the group's behavior towards Des.