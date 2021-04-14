Prince PhilipKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Is 17 Again the Definitive Zac Efron Movie?

The time has come for us, once and for all, to decide which Zac Efron movie is the best. Yes, we ranked them all.

Get ready, Zac, because we're taking it waaay back. 

After becoming a pop culture sensation thanks to his turn as Troy Bolton in High School Musical17 Again was the first real test of Zac Efron's leading man potential on the big screen when it opened in theaters on April 14, 2009. Spoiler alert: It was a hit, debuting at No. 1 at the box office before going on to make almost $140 million, officially cementing Efron's star power, no Wildcats jersey necessary.  

In the comedy, Efron plays the younger version of Matthew Perry's Mike O'Donnell, whose life is falling apart at the age of 37. When he makes a wish to go back to high school in an attempt to relive his glory days, the Friends star transforms into the Hairspray hunk. Shenanigans, laughs and life lessons ensue. 

Revisiting this underrated gem sparked a friendly yet fierce debate in the E! News offices: Does Efron give his best performance ever in 17 Again? The takes were hotter than the man himself without his shirt on, which, you know, we've featured many times on our Instagram account. And so, we decided to do what any sane person with a 401K would do: We ranked all of his feature film outings.

Yes, it was a tough job, but someone had to do it. Here's our official ranking every Efron movie, from worst to best...

Moviestore/Shutterstock
WORST: We Are Your Friends

Sorry for reminding you that this 2015 movie about Efron as a DJ exists!

Millennium Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Paperboy

The subtitle for this 2012 release should be the one in which Nicole Kidman pees on Zefron. Hey, if anyone's gonna pee on you, at least let it be an Oscar winner.

Bob Mahoney/Lionsgate/Qed International/Kobal/Shutterstock
Dirty Grandpa

Honestly, we are still trying to figure out which member of Robert De Niro's family begged him to do to this 2016 comedy in order to get close to Efron. 

New Line Cinema
New Year's Eve

Like most other New Year's Eve celebrations in our lives, this one was equally as underwhelming, but at least Efron and Michelle Pfeiffer had the most compelling storyline in this star-studded snoozefest?

Paramount Pictures/Zuma Press
Baywatch

Listen, this should've been our dream bae-watch, given how he basically spends the whole movie shirtless and it's literally for the storyline of it all, but this 2017 summer flick should've been a romp but was just more of a womp womp. Still, we'll always have those abs. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Me and Orson Welles

A sure-fire way to try and get young people to spend their babysitting money on a festival movie about the director of Citizen Kane? Cast Efron in the lead role. Alas, the 2008 period drama only made $2.3 million, but did earn the young actor some indie cred in his post-Disney days.

20th Century Fox
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

While we initially RSVP'd "no" to this forgettable 2016 comedy, we are kind of OK crashin' it from time to time. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
That Awkward Moment

Given that it starred Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller, we had high hopes for this 2014 comedy. But it ended up being kind of meh and was the one that kicked off a string of (the previously ranked) bro-ey roles for the star on the heels of his celebrated turn in Neighbors. At least it was the least bad of that frat pack?

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Charlie St. Cloud

We've done a lot of things in the name of our love for this man but seeing this weird-ass 2010 drama ranks pretty high on the list! 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
The Lucky One

Efron and Nicholas Sparks finally merged their respective powers in this 2012 romantic drama. Hm...we saw this movie in theaters and yet are struggling to remember fully what it was about. That shower scene though? That we remember very well. 

Brian Douglas/Netflix
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Our man, who also served as an executive producer, delivered a very good, very charming, very creepy performance as the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. But overall, this 2019 Netflix drama failed to make as much of an impact as we thought it would when the project was first announced and feels a little too Lifetime movie-of-the-week. 

Chuck Zlotnick/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Efron experienced a career adrenaline shot thanks to Seth Rogen with this 2014 comedy. Playing a fraternity president, the actor utilized his underrated comedic chops, charisma and chiseled abs, going on to steal almost every scene he was in. His performance in the 2016 sequel was equally as commanding. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Hairspray

In his first major role following his breakout success from High School Musical, Efron took on another singing role in the 2007 remake of Hairspray, playing teen heartthrob Link Larkin. Perfect casting was perfect and we'll never forget his Link wink. 

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Greatest Showman

After a decade-long drought, Efron finally returned to the world of the movie musical in 2017's The Greatest Showman and, oh, what a return it was. Just skip to 3:43 on "The Greatest Show" from the soundtrack if you want to feel your life change. And yes, that is, in fact, exactly when Efron takes over lead vocals from Hugh Jackman on the song. Plus, his chemistry with Zendaya? This is the greatest showmance!

Offspring Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock
17 Again

At our funeral, feel free to press play on the scene in which a pitch-perfect Efron reads the letter to Scarlett (Leslie Mann) in this 2009 rom-com. Sure sure sure, Matthew Perry was paid $1 million per episode in Friends' final seasons, but you can't tell us having Efron cast as a younger version of his character wasn't the single greatest thing that has ever happened to him in his professional career. 

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
BEST: High School Musical 3

Before you yell louder than Sharpay Evans after discovering she landed a supporting role, the first two installments technically qualify as TV movies, so only 2006's HSM 3 made our list. But oh, what a performance it is from Efron in his final outing as Troy Bolton, the role that made him the gold-standard of millennial heartthrobs. 

