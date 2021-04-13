Prince PhilipKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Mansion for $19 Million: Go Inside the Hot Property

Madonna is ready to kick off summer at The Weeknd’s old house. Take a look inside the $19 million mansion that anyone would love to call home.

Hollywood's "Material Girl" is ready for a new home.

E! News can confirm Madonna recently purchased a Los Angeles estate for $19.3 million. In fact, the property was previously owned by The Weeknd, who listed the massive house back in June 2020.

The "Blinding Lights" singer originally purchased the home in 2017 for $18.2 million allowing him to make some profit. The Weeknd was represented by Angel Salvador at The Agency while Madonna was represented by Trevor Wright at The Beverly Hills Estates.

Located in the gated community of Hidden Hills, the ultra-private estate spans three acres and boasts a 7-bedroom main house, 2-bedroom guest house and exceptional lifestyle amenities. Madonna will soon be able to enjoy a wine room, fitness studio, theater, spacious barn, 5-car auto gallery and a full basketball court.  

And if for some reason she ever wanted to get away, the Grammy winner is close to Calabasas and the Malibu coast.

Inside Chrishell Stause's Hollywood Home

Keep scrolling to take a look inside the hot property that will surely make one fabulous home. Prepare to get a heavy dose of house envy.

Welcome Home

Once guests walk into Madonna's new home, they can explore seven bedrooms and that's just in the main property. 

Masterpiece

A balcony is just steps away from the master bedroom allowing early risers to get some sun and fresh air before the kids wake up. 

Fashion Lovers Rejoice

Designer clothes, handbags and shoes will have a nice place to call home thanks to this generous walk-in closet. 

Gather Around

Whether you're enjoying a meal from a private chef or a five-star restaurant, eating in this dining room will make you feel glamorous. 

Home Sweet Home

When the temperatures drop in the fall and winter, guests can wrap themselves with a blanket and enjoy the fireplace. 

Cheers to Success

After a long day of work, escape to the wine room where you could fit more than a few bottles of Drake's Virginia Black as well. 

Movie Night

Watch your favorite TV shows and movies in peace thanks to a spacious room filled with a massive TV. 

Get Clean

With six kids of her own, we can see why Madonna was a fan of the large laundry room that includes multiple washers and dryers. 

Namaste

Why go to the gym when you have your very own fitness studio inside your property? 

