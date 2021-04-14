E!’s Nina Parker Wants You to Feel Like a Boss—So She Created a Plus-Size Line That Does Just That

Watch : Nina Parker - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

If fashion truly is a way of expressing yourself, then E! News' Nina Parker should be in bold, bright and, frankly, badass designs.

Too bad those options aren't actually available for her. "With plus sizes, it's like they want us to hide," the Nightly Pop host explains of her biggest gripe. "They're matronly, something my aunties might wear. I'm like, ‘I don't understand why big has to mean conservative.'"

Or, honestly, unworthy. Time and again, while hunting for something—anything— to wear on E!'s red carpet, she'd find her options limited to black and basic silhouettes, making her wonder, where the heck was all the pizazz? "My stylist and I were trying to find stuff off of the rack and it just wasn't comparable to my counterparts," Nina admits. "It felt really unfair, like, ‘Yes, I am bigger than them, but does that mean I don't matter as much because my waist is bigger?'"

Um, no.