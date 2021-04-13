Matthew Lewis' Final Harry Potter Moment With Alan Rickman Is Pure Magic

Watch : "Harry Potter" & Daniel Radcliffe 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Sometimes, the greatest movie moments happen far away from any camera.

For Matthew Lewis, starring in the Harry Potter movie franchise as Neville Longbottom was a dream come true. But in a new interview, the actor recalled one day on set that he will never forget.

While appearing on the Inside of You podcast, Matthew shared a memory with the late Alan Rickman that he will treasure forever.

"On his last day, I went to his trailer," he recalled. "And I said to him, ‘Hey, I know it's your last day, and I just wanted to say this has been incredible to have worked with you for this long. I know we've not really spoken very much, but I just wanted to say it was because I was terrified, but you were incredible. Thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and not ever shout at me or treat any of us as anything less than your equal.'"

So what happened next? Alan invited Matthew into his trailer for a drink.