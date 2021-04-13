Prince PhilipKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

A Bad Influence? Here's Why Internet Stars Like David Dobrik, Rachel Hollis and Others Had to Apologize

Pocketing cash for maintaining a carefully cultivated Internet presence seems like a plum gig. But when you mess up, like, really mess up, people might stop buying whatever you're selling.

Having made some $15.5 million from the summer of 2019 to last June, simply for posting videos of him and his "Vlog Squad" pulling pranks and generally wreaking havoc around the city of Los Angeles, David Dobrik thought he knew funny.

Then, just as he was showing off his new $9.5 million pad and earning a spot on Forbes' list of highest-paid YouTube stars, the vlogger discovered that, actually, not everything is a laughing matter. 

It started with one of his former collaborators Joseth Francois (known as Seth in his Vlog Squad clips) talking about Dobrik's June 2017 upload "HE THOUGHT HE WAS KISSING HER!! (SUPER CRINGEY)." As the title suggests, Francois believed that he was kissing a female Instagram model in disguise, only to learn he was actually locking lips with male comedian Jason Nash, something he told Buzzfeed News he did not consent to, labeling it as sexual assault.  

Then came the March 16 Business Insider article, in which a woman using the pseudonym of Hannah said that she met up with Dobrik and other squad members, including Dominykas Zeglaitis, in November 2018. Hannah alleged that Dobrik filmed her and Zeglaitis entering a bedroom where they had a sexual encounter she says she was too intoxicated to consent to. Days later a since-deleted clip titled "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!" was uploaded showing Zeglaitis joking about having a "fivesome" with a few women.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Though Zeglaitis didn't respond to Business Insider's request for comment, Dobrik's attorney released a statement to E! News saying, in part, that "anyone who knows him knows he does not condone misconduct in any form" and that "any insinuation of wrongdoing is inaccurate and defamatory. And Dobrik himself posted a video podcast hours after the story was published. 

Stressing that "consent is something that's super, super important to me," he insisted he "always" gets approval from those appearing in his videos and will take anything down if someone asks. Still, he allowed, "There's also been moments where I've looked back on videos, and I realize that these don't represent me anymore, and they're hurtful to other people, and I don't want them up because I've grown as a content creator and as a person. And I don't agree with some of the videos I've posted." 

With "the Seth situation," he continued, "I missed the mark with that one, and I'm really sorry. I truly, truly am."

As for Zeglaitis, Dobrik had distanced himself from him and others "because I don't align with some of the actions, and I don't stand for any kind of misconduct," he explained. "I've been really disappointed by some of my friends, and for that reason, I've separated from a lot of them." (E! News reached out to Zeglaitis for comment and has not heard back.)

Despite Dobrik's mea culpa, within days he'd gone from industry It Boy to toxic outsider, stepping down from his photo sharing app Dispo "to not distract from the company's growth," and watching as DoorDash, HelloFresh, EA Sports and Dollar Shave Club distanced themselves from his brand like he was a played-out TikTok dance. 

Acknowledging that change was needed, the 24-year-old apologized again March 23 and announced a break from social media "because I realize there's a serious lack of infrastructure when I make any kind of content and I wanna be able to have a place of checks and balances, I wanna have HR and I wanna be able to have people communicate discomfort in a way that's comfortable to them and where they don't feel like their emotions or what they're doing or how they're acting is compromised."

Basically, he explained, he couldn't go back to sharing his brand of gross-out humor without some real accountability: "I think it is important to show that change is possible and that I'm learning and maybe even forgiveness is possible. I want to use this opportunity to step up and own my mistakes."

And he's not the only one having to take a hard look at himself in selfie mode. 

Something Navy blogger Arielle Charnas was decimated online last spring for traveling to the Hamptons after revealing she'd contracted coronavirus. Shane Dawson surrendered his YouTube crown, saying of his previous content, "I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away." And, most recently, author Rachel Hollis learned a harsh lesson about privilege. 

Once the career choice most desired by Bachelor hopefuls, influencers pocket beaucoup cash, free trips and other swanky perks for posting Instagram ads, crafting quippy captions and maintaining a dedicated social media presence that lets fans in on their authentic, yet very carefully cultivated, self. Though it requires a willingness to overshare and the constant pressure to be on 24/7, for the right personality, it's not a bad gig 

Until you step your Proenza Schouler-clad toe in it.

A whole host of Internet personalities have gotten called out in recent months, their missteps ranging from the relatively benign and somewhat forgivable to—at their most egregious—actions that could have a truly detrimental effect on a society kinda struggling to keep it all together after the 2020 of it all. 

Allow us to recount the errors of their ways. 

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Rachel Hollis

Girl, watch your mouth. It all started when the Girl, Wash Your Face author posted about her house cleaner and then it got increasingly dirty from there. 

"Yesterday, I was doing a live stream and I mentioned that there's this sweet woman who comes to my house twice a week and cleans. She's my house cleaner. She cleans the toilets," Hollis said in a clip of the since-deleted post resurfaced by Angie Treasure. "Someone commented and said, 'You're privileged AF' and I was like, 'You're right. I'm super freaking privileged, but also I worked my ass off to have the money to have someone come twice a week and clean my toilets' and I told her that. And then she said, 'Well, you're unrelatable.'"

Hollis' response was to explain she had no interest in being relatable ("If my life is relatable to most people, I'm doing it wrong") pointing out that icons and historical figures like Harriet TubmanRuth Bader GinsburgMarie CurieOprah WinfreyAmelia EarhartFrida KahloMalala Yousafzai and Wu Zetian were "all unrelatable AF." 

Except, uh, while selling millions of copies of her three books is great, and definitely funds a certain lifestyle, a revered abolitionist she is not. 

On April 5, Hollis issued an Instagram apology, explaining, "I know I've caused tremendous pain in mentioning prominent women—including several women of color—whose struggles and achievements I can't possibly understand." Moreover, she continued, "I disregarded the people whose hard work doesn't afford them financial security, often due to inherently racist and biased systems."

In other words, the Girl, Stop Apologizing author realizes it's time for her to start issuing major mea culpas: "There are many things I would like to say to reiterate how sorry I am, but the important thing for me to do now, something I should have already done, is honestly, be quiet and listen."

Arielle Charnas

In March 2020, the founder of the Something Navy clothing line and the OG blog told her 1.3 million Instagram followers she had tested positive for COVID-19, vowing to quarantine in her relatively expansive Manhattan apartment with husband Brandon Charnas and their daughters Ruby, 5, and Esme, 2. But then, eight days later, her social media showed that the whole crew—including her nanny—decamped to a place in the Hamptons. This despite the increasing strain on the upscale enclave's resources and Governor Andrew Cuomo's urging that New Yorkers shelter in place. 

Let's just say, it wasn't her best look. The comments on her Instagram page grew increasingly heated as she boasted about taking walks outdoors for "fresh air" and snuggled with her daughters rather than maintain any sense of social distance. 

When her husband cracked that apparently only "hot" people were getting the virus, emotions boiled over as Charnas more or less gave a master class on how not to behave in the middle of a crisis.  

She later posted a lengthy apology addressing many people's concerns—their nanny was with them because she, too, had contracted the virus; they had doormen clear out the lobby of their NYC building before departing, hadn't stopped for gas and had groceries delivered to their new spread; her Hamptons pad was on a relatively isolated street—but the damage lingered. 

Nordstrom, who had been carrying Charnas' line, announced they wouldn't be renewing the contract that had expired in 2019. In response, Charnas, now expecting her third child, pivoted to a direct-to-consumer relaunch in July, explaining, "I wanted more control," and is now back to posting about her favorite Shopbop picks and collabs with A Pea in the Pod. Her valuable takeaway, she shared on The Glossy Podcast in July, "People wanted me to be more sensitive about what was going on in the world, and I should have been."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Tanya Zuckerbrot

Last summer, fashion influencer Emily Gellis Lande dished out a healthy serving of criticism to registered dietitian Zuckerbrot. In a series of posts, Gellis Lande shared anonymous tales from dieters, not verified by E! News, at least one of which who said she had paid upwards of $20,000 to follow the New Yorker's high-fiber F-Factor Diet only to experience rashes, intense cramps, indications of metal poisoning and—in the most extreme allegation—a miscarriage. Gellis Lande's crusade caught the attention of The New York Times which published a piece detailing the saga, with some of the tipsters recounting their stories to the paper. 

Having hired lawyer Lanny Davis, once White House special council to former president Bill Clinton and attorney for Michael Cohen, Zuckerbrot denied the claims and the suggestion that her plan led to disordered eating, telling the paper that across upwards of 176,000 purchases of her snack bars and powders she had received just 50 health complaints. She later released a Certificate of Analysis to dispute concerns the products contained heavy metals and went on Today to further defend her program.

As for her online adversary Gellis Lande, who's continued to share anonymous testimonies with her 208,000 followers, Zuckerbrot is hardly impressed. "I believe in her mind she thinks she's helping people and that the lifestyle I lead is poisoning everyone and giving them anorexia," Zuckerbrot, who's worked with Megyn Kelly, sniped to the Times. "But she's a fashion blogger. She doesn't work for the World Health Organization. If this was Barbara Walters or John Stossel, maybe I would have paid attention sooner. But this is a young woman who has no credential in health and wellness or any medical or clinical experience. The girl sells clothing for a living."

In October, Zuckerbrot filed a lawsuit against Gellis Lande, claiming she "began a smear campaign to destroy" her brand. Gellis Lande has yet to respond. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images; George Pimentel/WireImage
Jessica Mulroney

Much of the world underwent a long overdue racial awakening last summer. But it was stylist—and close Meghan Markle friend—Jessica Mulroney who got a true wake-up call. In a nearly 12-minute Instagram video, lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter took Mulroney to task, saying her issues with her onetime acquaintance began when Mulroney "took offense" to Exeter's plea that her followers "use their voice for good and help combat the race war and what's happening to the Black community." 

Believing the message was targeting her, Exeter continued, Mulroney engaged in what she called "very problematic" behavior, allegedly speaking poorly about Exeter to other brands and "sending me a threat in writing." Though Mulroney commented on Exeter's video with an apology, she later sent a DM that Exeter shared, Mulroney writing, "Liable [sic] suit. Good luck."

Though Mulroney later posted a mea culpa to her own Insta followers, announcing her intentions to promote "Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience," CTV announced they were dropping her reality show I Do, Redo.

Speaking "about the situation surrounding my wife, Jessica," her husband Ben Mulroney announced he would be stepped down from his role as co-host of CTV's eTalk, stating, "It is my hope that the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of color who can use this important platform to inspire, lead, and make change." But the mom of three did get to keep her most high-profile friendship, writing in a since-deleted post, "Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday."

That surveillance has continued, Mulroney revealing in a November chat with Page Six that her good pal "constantly FaceTimes." Yet she was surprised by those that didn't stand by her. "I had a hard time dealing with the fact that a network like CTV [and] the companies I've worked with for many years—and journalists, some of which were my friends—spoke with incredible authority on what they believed had happened without even contacting me. I think that hurt the most," she shared. "I have to learn from all of this—but I am not racist. I just want to try to move on." <

Allen Berezovsky for Getty Images
Jake Paul

Known for such cinematic greatness as "I DUCT TAPED My Brothers $400,000 Dollar TRUCK!" and getting fired from Disney Channel's Bizaardvark, the Vine star turned YouTube personality graduated to the big leagues last summer.

On the morning of Aug. 5, FBI authorities executed a federal search warrant at Paul's Calabasas, Calif., home, the bureau confirming it was in connection to a May 30 incident at a Scottsdale, Ariz., mall. Broadcasting live from a Black Lives Matter protest that ended at the city's Fashion Square Mall, Paul unlawfully entered and remained inside the shopping center after cops ordered everyone to leave, police insisted in a statement. (Paul responded on Twitter that while he was documenting the protest, "neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism.") 

Conversation about the reason for the FBI raid grew as outsized as his YouTube following, as video from a local ABC station showed multiple firearms being carried into a police vehicle, Paul insisted in a since-deleted Aug. 12 video that the search was "entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened. It's an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s--t that people are making up is absolutely absurd." While no charges have been filed, Paul's attorney told E! News in a statement that they intended to "cooperate with the investigation."

John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock
James Charles

More than a year after making up with fellow beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook, the YouTube sensation started falling into some new feuds. First, in an August subtweet "about how I thought some celebrities shouldn't launch makeup lines," he insinuated that perpetually bare-faced Alicia Keys had no business having a skincare collection, later apologizing because he's "not the gatekeeper of makeup" and "anyone should be able to secure their bag and it's not up to me which brands people should or shouldn't support." 

But not two weeks later the Instant Influencer host was forced to cover up another mistake when he came for Lauren Conrad's new beauty line. Slamming The Hills alum in a series of Instagram Stories, he showed his 22 million followers the empty packaging he'd received "from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand."

Fortunately the LC Lauren Conrad fashion designer didn't shed a single mascara tear, hilariously copping to her misstep on Instagram by blaming the "woman who put together the gifts" (read: the winged eyeliner expert herself). Having put empty samples into a bag to test if they would fit, "When beauty products arrived and it was time to fill all the makeup bags she (again, me) accidentally included the bag full of empties with the others and it was sent out," Conrad shared. "She will be let go immediately."

Charles later apologized, saying the videos were meant to be funny and sharing that "Lauren and I spoke privately about the misunderstanding & are both good." Still, it's pretty clear he knows what he did. 

Instagram
Myka Stauffer

When The Stauffer Life vlogger and YouTuber kicked off a May video by saying, "This is by far the hardest video James and I have ever publicly had to make," it was evident she wouldn't be sharing her newborn nighttime routine or her daily diet. Instead, she and her husband revealed they had placed their nearly 5-year-old son Huxley, adopted from China in 2017, with "his now new forever family" after struggling to manage his autism. 

The reaction from their nearly 1 million subscribers could best be categorized as outraged, fans debating whether the couple—parents to four other children—were simply naive or had exploited Huxley for clicks and donations only to discard him when his care became too challenging. The two lost followers and brand collaborators, the likes of Fabletics, Suave and Danimals announcing that they were severing ties and Ohio's Delaware County Sheriff's Office even confirmed to E! News that they were investigating the well-being of Huxley. 

Authorities announced in late June that they had closed their case "without any charges," but Myka's brand remains shut down as well. A once constant Internet presence, she hasn't posted to YouTube or Instagram since June since she issued a lengthy statement, apologizing for "being so naive when I started the adoption process," and noting that they were "not under any type of investigation."

Instagram
Bryce Hall & Jaden Hossler

Quite the ride. When Hall announced in May 2020 that he and his fellow TikTok star "might do a whole road trip all the way across country in the next few days..." they received more than just the sightseeing recommendations they were after. Hall's Twitter followers were already less than thrilled that the two were flouting stay at home recommendations to take a trip, causing the Gen Z idol to shoot back, "most states lifted quarantine, the boys are driving across country staying out of contact from everyone... it's not that deep."

But they dug an even deeper hole when they passed through Lee County, Tex. five days later, the sheriff's office confirming that Hall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and Hossler arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances. (They both posted bail the next day. E! News reached out to both reps for comment at the time. Hall's rep declined to comment; Hossler's didn't respond.) 

In a June essay, Hall told People he'd "started on the path" toward getting sober: "While I've messed up in the past, I'm learning and growing... and I will make you proud. I promise."

Which brings us to...

Instagram
Bryce Hall & Blake Gray

Among last summer's least inspiring trends: The heady mix of youth and self-importance that caused a certain sect of social media celebrities to party like it was 2019. (Naturally, they captured their irresponsible behavior on camera for their hordes of impressionable fans to see.) 

The whole lot of them got called out by Tyler Oakley in a July tweet, the YouTuber telling his followers, "If your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... they are bad influences. unfollow them."

But it was TikTok stars Hall and Gray who would face true repercussions. Issued a citation Aug. 8 that a gathering at Sway House, their Hollywood Hills rental, violated the Safer L.A. health order and the city's Party House Ordinance, per a press release from the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, they responded by throwing a bash for hundreds six days later to mark Hall's 21st birthday. Officers, once again, responded to a call (gun shots were reported, but no evidence found that one had been fired), the press release confirmed.

Given another citation and final warning of noncompliance, per the release, the city cut the power to the home Aug. 19, the L.A. mayor's office confirmed, and both Hall and Gray were hit with two misdemeanor charges. They both pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges in February and have a pretrial hearing April 16, but face up to a year in prison and $2,000 in fines, which, if you think about it, is quite the party foul. 

Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Alan & Alex Stokes

Some pranks are cute. Say, George Clooney and Brad Pitt covering Ocean's Eleven costar Julia Roberts' dressing room door in shaving cream. This is not that. In October 2019, the YouTube personalities, known as the Stokes Twins to their 5 million followers, clad themselves all in black, adding ski masks and duffel bags full of money, and, pretending as if they'd just robbed a bank, called an Uber to serve as a getaway while a video camera rolled. Definitely not in on the joke, the Uber driver refused to peel away and a bystander—believing the boys were adding carjacking to their crime—called the cops. 

"Irvine police arrived and ordered the Uber driver out at gunpoint," the Orange County District Attorney's Office later shared in a press release. Though the driver was released once authorities determined he was not involved, the release continued, "Police issued a warning to the Stokes brothers about the dangers of their conduct and let them go."

Lesson learned, right? Please. Four hours later the twins allegedly recreated the routine on the University of California, Irvine campus, resulting in their arrest. Facing up to four years in prison if convicted on false imprisonment and swatting charges, they received the ire of Orange County D.A. Todd Spitzer, who said in a statement, "These were not pranks. These are crimes that could have resulted in someone getting seriously injured or even killed."

But in a September news release, their lawyer said, "We have reviewed all of the discovery provided to our offices in this case. We can say without hesitation that our clients are in fact not guilty of any crimes." Still, in late March they pled guilty to lesser charges of misdemeanor false imprisonment and reporting false emergencies, receiving 160 hours of community service and one year of probation in addition to having to pay restitution fines. 

YouTube
Shane Dawson

Crowned the "King of YouTube" for his documentary series-length videos that earned him some 34 million followers, Dawson saw his 15-year reign come to an end in June after he posted a since-deleted explosive tweet about why he was leaving the online beauty community. "They are all attention seeking, game playing, egocentric, narcissistic, vengeful, two-faced, ticking time bombs ready to explode. And I'm OVER it," he griped, calling out James Charles in particular as "a young, egocentric, power-hungry guru who needed to be served a slice of humble pie in the size of the f--king Empire State Building."

His followers were, uh, not impressed, noting that those that live in glass glam rooms shouldn't throw stones. And within days Dawson had posted a 20-minute video titled "Taking Accountability" in which he apologized for a slew of his own bad behavior, noting "I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate," including using blackface, making racist remarks and jokes about pedophilia and posting a video that sexualized a then-11-year-old Willow Smith

"This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s--t, wanting to own up to everything I've done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well," he said in his lengthy mea culpa. "I should have been punished for things." Which he was, YouTube stepping in this June to suspend his ability to monetize his three accounts. He hasn't posted since. 

