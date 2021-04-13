Watch Katy Perry Clarify That She Wasn't "Farting" During American Idol

Watch : Katy Perry Stopped Shaving Her Legs Since Becoming a Mom

Katy Perry issued a quick disclaimer about any misconceptions involving her most recent appearance on American Idol.

The 36-year-old pop star took to social media on Monday, April 12 to encourage viewers to tune in for that evening's installment of the singing competition series. During her video message, the "Firework" performer referenced the fact that her fellow judge Luke Bryan would be replaced by Paula Abdul on the show for the time being while the country star recovers from COVID-19.

"Well, it's going to be an exciting and different, on-the-edge-of-your-seat show," she promised. "I'm just about to walk to be actually live—like live, live, live. And Luke's not with us tonight, but my friend Paula Abdul is! Straight up, we're gonna have some fun."

As she kept recording herself, the star appeared to notice that her gorgeous blue gown was creating some unexpected squeaking sounds.

"We're gonna have the top 12 revealed," she continued. "And if you think that I'm farting on live television, I'm not. It's just gonna be my dress."