Britney Spears Says She's "Flattered" By Those "Concerned" About Her Private Life

Watch : Britney Spears Brings Back Her Classic Catchphrase for Easter

Britney Spears' loneliness ain't killing her no more, because she has a whole army of fans behind her.

The "Stronger" singer is returning the love to the fans that continue to support her through her conservatorship drama with her father, Jamie Spears. On Monday, April 12, the pop icon threw a bone to Britney's Army with a sweet shoutout on Instagram, thanking them for worrying about her.

She posted a video from her previous so-called "Touch of Rose" photoshoot last year, writing, "Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED !!!"

Britney, 39, added, "Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing."

The message appeared to be a nod to all the online sleuths that try to dissect her Instagram captions for hidden clues about her wellbeing. After The New York Times dropped the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu in February, viewers turned to the star's social media accounts to glean tidbits about her life. (She vowed not to perform again as long as her father controls her career.)