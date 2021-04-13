Prince PhilipKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos
Bailee Madison Goes Full Cowboy in the Trailer For A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

Get a first look at the sixth installment in the Cinderella Story franchise as Bailee Madison tries to impress the hottest movie star in her tiny Idaho town.

By Lauren Piester Apr 13, 2021 4:00 PMTags
Watch: "A Cinderella Story: Starstruck" Trailer

A new Cinderella Story is coming, and it's taking a few cues from a few other iconic teen movies, too. 

Bailee Madison is starring in a brand new movie called A Cinderella Story: Starstruck—the sixth in the iconic Cinderella Story franchise—as a small-town farm girl named Finley who longs for something bigger. She gets her chance to make it happen when a Hollywood film crew comes to her small Idaho town to shoot a movie, starring hot young actor Jackson Stone (Michael Evans Behling). 

Finley has the chance to try out for a role, but of course her audition goes horribly (and muddily) wrong, which leads her to pull a She's the Man and disguise herself as a cowboy named Huck. Based on this adorable trailer, that plan goes oddly well, though she has to watch out for her evil stepmother (April Telek) and her evil step-siblings Saffron (Lillian Doucet-Roche) and Kale (Richard Harmon). 

16 Sweet Secrets About A Cinderella Story Revealed

Madison gets to follow in the footsteps of Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, Sofia Carson and Laura Marano as the Cinderella in A Cinderella Story, 17 years after the first movie was released. 

2004's A Cinderella Story starred Duff as a waitress who fell for her hot, popular pen pal (Chad Michael Murray). In 2008's Another Cinderella Story, Gomez played a dancer who was swept off her feet by a famous pop star (Drew Seeley). 2011's Once Upon a Song starred Hale as an aspiring singer who wooed the son of a record producer (Freddie Stroma), while in 2016, Carson played a mechanic and aspiring actress who impressed the lead of a musical (Thomas Law) in If the Shoe Fits. Finally, in 2019's holiday-themed Christmas Wish, Marano was an aspiring songwriter who worked at a Christmas park and fell in love with the secret Santa/son of a billionaire (Gregg Sulkin). 

The new movie comes from writer and director Michelle Johnston, who wrote Christmas Wish a directed both Christmas Wish and If the Shoe FitsDylan Sellers also returns as producer for the sixth time. 

The film does not yet have a premiere date, but look for it this summer on Digital from Warner Bros Home Entertainment. 

