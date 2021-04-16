13 Americans Share Why They Rolled Up Their Sleeves and Got the COVID-19 Vaccine

Hope is here!

With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more readily available throughout the United States, health experts are encouraging the public to make an appointment, roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

For some, getting the shot means family reunions, weddings, graduations, quinceañeras and vacations can begin again. But for others like Dr. Cedric "Jamie" Rutland, vaccinations mean less severely sick people and hospitalizations.

"Americans should get vaccinated to prevent severe COVID-19 and death from coronavirus," the pulmonary/critical care doctor and National Spokesperson for American Lung Association in Orange County, Calif shared with E! News. "The vaccine acts as a 'scout' preparing the immune system for the actual virus exposure. This allows the white blood cells to act efficiently, effectively and organized to prevent a severe inflammatory response, which is what kills people with severe COVID-19."

In simple terms, scientists and health care workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines believe this vaccine will save lives.

If you still need persuading, familiar faces like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Matthew McConaughey will appear on NBC's Roll Up Your Sleeves vaccination special airing Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. The hour-long special aims to raise awareness and encourage Americans to help put an end to the pandemic by getting vaccinated.