Go Inside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren's "Dream" Baby Shower

With just weeks to go in Lauren Sorrentino's pregnancy, the countdown to meeting Baby Situation is officially on!
Over the weekend, Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren hosted a lavish celebration in honor of their baby boy on the way.
"It was an absolute dream showering baby sitch this weekend!" the longtime couple tells E! News. "We felt so much love being surrounded by our family and friends. We are so very blessed and can't wait to begin this new chapter as parents!"
In photos exclusive to E! News, which can be seen below, the couple decked out their New Jersey home with a blue, gold and creme-colored balloon arch and a massive, illuminated installment that read "Baby Sitch," a nod to the MTV reality star's signature nickname.
The baby blue theme was also incorporated into Mike and Lauren's gorgeous tablescape, made complete with fresh floral arrangements and rustic chic accents.
Attendees included Jersey Shore alum Snooki "Nicole" Polizzi, who gushed on Instagram, "So much fun celebrating my nephew @itsbabysituation. Such a stunning MAWMA! So excited for my besties!"
Lauren, who is 33 weeks along, glowed from the inside out in a figure-hugging dress, matching white pumps and a fishtail braid. The dad-to-be let his lady shine in a simple blue T-shirt, jeans and coordinating kicks.
Mike and Lauren announced they were expecting in Nov. 2020, approximately a year after she publicly discussed suffering a miscarriage.
"When I found out we were pregnant," Lauren recalled on Strahan, Sara & Keke, "I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that it was our time and it was our blessing. I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life—and especially the challenging things we've gone through. If I didn't have my faith, I wouldn't be here. So, it was hard. It was really difficult."
But through the tough times, which also included Mike's 8-month prison sentence in 2019, their marriage only grew stronger.
"Our biggest blessing is on its way," Lauren shared on Instagram at the time of her pregnancy announcement.
