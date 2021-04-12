Why Paris and Nicky Hilton Didn't Want Mom Kathy to Join RHOBH

That's not hot.
On Monday, April 12's episode of the This Is Paris podcast, Paris Hilton addressed mom Kathy Hilton's "friend of" status on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Specifically, as the "Stars Are Blind" singer shared with co-host Hunter March and guest Bethenny Frankel, the Hilton matriarch wasn't necessarily honest about her upcoming reality TV stint.
"My mom, when we first found out about it, she was like, 'No, I'm not doing it,'" Paris shared. "She was just like, not telling us the truth basically."
Kathy's fib to Paris and Nicky Hilton may've had something to do with the fact that the sisters didn't want their mom to join RHOBH. "My sister and I, we just love our mom so much. We're so close. And that show is just, like what you're saying, there's just a lot of drama," she continued. "There's a lot of unnecessary arguments, you know, drama is what gets ratings and what sells. So, we just don't really want our mom being involved in that drama."
As fans of the show well know, the Hiltons are familiar with RHOBH as longtime star Kyle Richards is Kathy's sister. Yes, Kyle is Paris and Nicky's aunt. Still, it's taken over a decade to get Kathy more actively involved with the Bravo hit.
Why? Well, according to Paris, Kathy's participation may have occurred due to boredom during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She explained, "Nicky and I were talking about it like, if there was not a pandemic happening right now and she wasn't so bored at home, there's no way what she would've said yes to this."
On what's to come for the new season, Paris predicted, "I don't think she'll get involved in the drama—hopefully."
You can listen to the all-new This Is Paris podcast here. For a taste of what's to come for season 11 of RHOBH, watch the first look above.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
