Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Their First Baby

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are home alone together no more!

The two actors have welcomed their first child together, Culkin's rep confirmed to E! News. While the pair managed to keep news of their baby on the way a secret until now, the couple's baby boy arrived on April 5 in Los Angeles, weighing in at 6 lbs. and 14 oz. They named the little one Dakota Song Culkin in honor of the Home Alone alum's late older sister, who died after being hit by a car in 2008.

The new parents and their baby boy are said to be healthy and happy, according to a press release. As the first-time mom and dad said in a statement, "We are overjoyed."

The two stars first sparked romance rumors in 2017. While they've managed to keep their romance mostly out of the spotlight, they have made some appearances on each other's social media over the years.