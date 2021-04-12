"Drivers License" Singer Olivia Rodrigo Got a Parking Ticket and Her Reaction Was Perfect

Red lights, stop signs…and parking tickets?
Newly licensed Olivia Rodrigo showed one of the downsides of driving after receiving a parking violation from the City of Los Angeles. "Damn," the 18-year-old actress and singer wrote alongside the April 11 photo of her ticket. "This driving s--t isn't all fun and games."
Considering Rodrigo released her hit "drivers license" just a few months before, many followers couldn't help but joke about the situation.
"Calling it now," one fan tweeted. "@Olivia_Rodrigo will write a song called parking violation and it will be a banger."
Added another, "Well I kinda now need a parking ticket song."
Rodrigo dropped "drivers license" in January, and it quickly rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The tune is rumored to be about her speculated split from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, who was seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter. However, Rodrigo has yet to fully reveal the inspiration behind the track.
"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she said during an interview with Billboard at the beginning of the year. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."
Earlier this month, Rodrigo released her new song "deja vu," which is about watching an ex start a new relationship and have all these experiences that were once shared with someone else. During a recent interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily, Rodrigo said she penned "deja vu" about a month after she wrote "drivers license."
"I'm sort of obsessed with the concept of déjà vu," she said. "Like, I really love that concept. I get déjà vu all the time. So, I thought it would be, like, a cool play on words to kind of use déjà vu as a metaphor for, like, how—you know, it's a very universal thing that happens when, like, you break up with someone, and they get with somebody else, and you kind of see them living, like, the life that you lived with someone else….Like, [it's] a super universal thing that I think happens to everyone that we don't really talk about a ton."
And while fans will just have to wait and see if this parking ticket will be the inspiration for her next single, Rodrigo is always thankful for their support.
"Thank u guys endlessly for listening," she wrote on Instagram, per BuzzFeed. "Y'all have managed to turn one of the scariest most painful moments of my life into something so positive and powerful."