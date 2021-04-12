The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Trailer Is More Dramatic Than We Ever Expected

And, as the new teaser reveals, season 11 will not hold back when it comes to this legal drama. "I did not see it ending this way," Erika confides in her co-stars. "I was gonna hold that man's hand until he died."

As for the timing of Erika's divorce filing, Garcelle asks what we're all thinking: "With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?" After a pause, the "Pretty Mess" singer admits, "No, I did not."

According to Erika, only Thomas knows the answer to what's going on. Yet, Erika's fellow Housewives don't seem so convinced.