Why Lily-Rose Depp Won't Be Talking About Those Timothée Chalamet Rumors

Watch : Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Rekindling Their Romance?

No, Lily-Rose Depp won't be addressing those Timothée Chalamet relationship rumors anytime soon.

The 21-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis raised eyebrows earlier this month after being spotted out with her Oscar-nominated ex. However, as Lily recently told Drew Barrymore, her parents taught her to keep her personal life, well, personal.

"The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."

While Lily, who is making a name for herself in the modeling and acting world, told Drew that she loves what she does and acknowledges the "privilege" in that, she also noted that it's all about balance when it comes to sharing her personal life with the world.