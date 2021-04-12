Celeste Barber Takes a Stand Against Ovarian Cancer as Ambassador for Witchery’s White Shirt Campaign

Can a humble white shirt end Ovarian Cancer?
The iconic Witchery White Shirt Campaign kicked off today, with Australian Instagrammer Celeste Barber donning the classic button-down as this year's Ambassador.
A pivotal movement in the fight to end the lethal gynaecological disease, the 13-year strong campaign contributes funding to vital research needed to ensure that women everywhere are free from the threat of Ovarian Cancer. For every Witchery White Shirt sold, the fashion label will donate 100% of gross proceeds to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund (OCRF).
OCRF's research strives to develop an early detection test for ovarian cancer that is as readily available and as accessible as a pap smear or mammogram—currently, invasive surgery is the only way to achieve an accurate diagnosis.
2021 is also a landmark year for the campaign, with the Australian label teaming up with a designer for the very first time. Fabricated by local runway royalty Toni Maticevski, the 2021 Witchery White Shirt is a take on a classic tailored shirt featuring strong shoulder detailing, ribboning from the neck into the sleeve cuff and tapering into the waist and on the hips.
For more insight into the White Shirt Campaign and why her ovaries are no laughing matter, E! Australia Host Francesca Hung caught up with Celeste Barber to celebrate her Ambassadorship and learn more.
Francesca Hung: Let's talk a little bit about the Witchery White Shirt Campaign, which you've just been named this year's Ambassador of. How did you feel when you were first approached to be the Ambassador?
I was so excited when they approached me, and to be doing [the campaign] with Toni Maticevski is pretty amazing. I've always followed the Witchery White Shirt Campaign campaign every year and think the work that they do is so important for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation. So when they asked me I was I was very, very excited. And I hadn't I to be honest with you, I had no idea about the statistics around ovarian cancer. So I'm happy to kind of jump on board and help out as much as I can really.
Speaking of those statistics, they are quite shocking when you read them. What was the one fact that surprised or shocked you the most?
Well, there was a few actually. The one that I didn't realize was that there's no obvious symptoms with Ovarian Cancer. It's kind of what a lot of women have; you know, abdominal pain or pressure, nausea, and all that sort of stuff. A lot of women feel that a lot of the time, day to day.
I also didn't know that there wasn't an early detection test, which is exactly what all this money is going toward. 100% of the gross proceeds from the White Shirt Campaign go towards getting an early detection test, which is really important.
And I also I didn't know that one woman in Australia dies every EIGHT HOURS from Ovarian Cancer. And I thought, well, if I don't know that, maybe others don't know that. Such a sobering statistic, isn't it?
It's terrifying. I really didn't know.
With statistics like that, most of us sadly know of someone who's been affected by Ovarian Cancer in some way. Do you have any personal connections to your White Shirt Campaign?
I don't have no, not specifically to Ovarian Cancer. I've lost people to other cancers. But the one women dying every eight hours statistic, that just it blew my mind. So, touchwood, that I didn't know anyone. It's quite terrifying.
Is there a message that you would like to share or put out to all Australian men and women?
Really be aware of how you're feeling, especially when it comes to this sort of stuff. Those symptoms of nausea and fatigue are quite common. But it's really important, I think, to be aware of it. And also, if you can, it would be amazing if you could buy a White Shirt from Witchery because 100% of the gross proceeds go toward the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation so we can get an early detection test.
Absolutely. And finally, Celeste, you are the master of being able to tackle really important issues through comedy or light-hearted fun. Can we expect to see ‘classic Celeste' content in your White Shirt?
You'll have to wait. See, it's tricky, because you know, you don't want to make lots of something that's so serious and scary, but at the same time, you want to try and make people smile as much as you can. Watch this space!
The 2021 Witchery White Shirt will be available to shop online and in-store throughout Australia and New Zealand from Monday 12 April 2021. Witchery White Shirt Day and World Ovarian Cancer Day is Saturday 8 May 2021, marking the conclusion of this important and key Australian campaign.