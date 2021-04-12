Celeste Barber Takes a Stand Against Ovarian Cancer as Ambassador for Witchery’s White Shirt Campaign

Francesca Hung: Let's talk a little bit about the Witchery White Shirt Campaign, which you've just been named this year's Ambassador of. How did you feel when you were first approached to be the Ambassador?

I was so excited when they approached me, and to be doing [the campaign] with Toni Maticevski is pretty amazing. I've always followed the Witchery White Shirt Campaign campaign every year and think the work that they do is so important for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation. So when they asked me I was I was very, very excited. And I hadn't I to be honest with you, I had no idea about the statistics around ovarian cancer. So I'm happy to kind of jump on board and help out as much as I can really.

Speaking of those statistics, they are quite shocking when you read them. What was the one fact that surprised or shocked you the most?

Well, there was a few actually. The one that I didn't realize was that there's no obvious symptoms with Ovarian Cancer. It's kind of what a lot of women have; you know, abdominal pain or pressure, nausea, and all that sort of stuff. A lot of women feel that a lot of the time, day to day.

I also didn't know that there wasn't an early detection test, which is exactly what all this money is going toward. 100% of the gross proceeds from the White Shirt Campaign go towards getting an early detection test, which is really important.

And I also I didn't know that one woman in Australia dies every EIGHT HOURS from Ovarian Cancer. And I thought, well, if I don't know that, maybe others don't know that. Such a sobering statistic, isn't it?

It's terrifying. I really didn't know.