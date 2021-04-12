RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Splits With Girlfriend Kris After 5 Months Together

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is single again after splitting from her girlfriend Kris last month, a source close to the cast confirmed to E! News.
The Bravo star publicly came out as a lesbian, and announced she was dating Kris, in an interview with GLAAD last December.
"I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," Braunwyn declared at the time, making her coming out the first in the Real Housewives franchise. "And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."
"I got married very young and I never thought about it," the 42 year old continued. "I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So for me to be living completely authentically and say, 'I'm a lesbian. That was who I have always been."
Braunwyn is still married to Sean Burke, her husband of 20 years, and thus far, the two have not announced a formal legal split. The couple share seven children.
Recently, Braunwyn received flak after she told fans in an Instagram Story that she would be "heartbroken" if her husband found love with someone new. She clarified her comment during her time on Watch What Happens Live in January.
"The question was, what if he fell in love and started a new life with someone, not if he dated," she said. "If he dates someone, I'm fine with it. If he falls in love and starts a new life and gets remarried, yeah, I would definitely be heartbroken."
She continued, "We've been together for almost 26 years, since we were teenagers. And yeah, he's my family. Not to say I don't want him happy and I don't support him. I do."
And, it seems, there's nothing but love within this modern family. Braunwyn thanked Sean for his support later in January while celebrating one year sober on Instagram.
"No one ever said it would be easy, but thank you @seanwindhamburke for making it easier," she captioned her post. "Officially #1YearSober... as always, one day at a time."
