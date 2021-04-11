Prince Philip's Death Left "Huge Void" in Queen Elizabeth II's Life, Prince Andrew Says

Prince Philip's passing has left a "huge void" for Queen Elizabeth II, their son Prince Andrew told reporters on Sunday, April 11.
As he was leaving church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 11, the Duke of York gave rare public comments in describing the royal family's grief over his father, who passed away at age 99 on Friday, April 9.
"It's a great loss," shared Andrew, 61, the couple's third child. "We have lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation. And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else."
He continued, "She's contemplating, is the way I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her."
Andrew has largely eschewed public life since 2019 following controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In addition, Princess Anne discussed Philip's death in a statement released April 11 by Buckingham Palace.
"You know it's going to happen, but you are never really ready," the couple's only daughter said in part. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate."
On April 10, Sophie, Countess of Wessex briefly addressed reporters while she and husband Prince Edward, the couple's youngest child, were leaving the grounds of Windsor Castle. Appearing teary-eyed, she said from their vehicle that "the Queen has been amazing," per video shared by Sky News.
That same day, Prince Charles spoke about the loss of his "papa" in a press conference posted to Instagram.
"I particularly wanted to say that, my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family, and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," he said. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously."
The royal family is expected to gather for Philip's funeral, set to occur at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on April 17. Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, will fly back to the U.K. to attend his grandfather's funeral.