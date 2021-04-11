Watch Timothee Chalamet's Hilarious SNL Cameo With Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi

Watch : Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Rekindling Their Romance?

Forget "WAP"—now it's all about the "WLF."

The April 10 episode of Saturday Night Live debuted the music video for "Weird Little Flute," which, yes, is really an ode to flutes—no metaphors here. Kid Cudi joined SNL players Pete Davidson and Chris Redd as a trio of rappers—though perhaps they're more like band geeks?—who can't get enough of their "weird little flutes," which they bring everywhere from the club to grandma's house. (With grandma played by Aidy Bryant in a grey wig and night gown, naturally.)

Midway through the track, Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet appears for a surreal cameo, in which he, too, gets in on the weird little flute action. The actor sports a zebra-striped cardigan and pink beanie while he rocks out on his instrument.

Timothee isn't the only celebrity to make an appearance in "Weird Little Flute." Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan, who hosted SNL this week for the first time ever, appeared at the end of the segment as the woman in the music shop who had to put up with Pete, Chris and Kid Cudi waxing poetic about their WLFs.