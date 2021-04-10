Happy National Siblings Day 2021! Here Are Celebrities With Siblings You May Have Forgotten

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

It's National Siblings Day 2021!

When it comes to stars' siblings, sure, you probably know many of them, such as Chris Hemsworth and his little bro Liam Hemsworth, and thanks to HBO's Westworld, you may also be familiar with their brother Luke Hemsworth. There's Miley Cyrus' many siblings, including fellow singer Noah Cyrus. And other celebs come from large families as well, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

Some star siblings are famous in their own right. Brad Pitt's brother is known for his philanthropic work. Jennifer Lopez's sister is a member of the media. And Frankie Jonas, the "bonus Jonas" and little brother of Jonas Brothers trio Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, is a TikTok star.

In fact, many celeb siblings, such as as Taylor Swift's brother Austin Swift, Vanessa Hudgens' sister Stella Hudgens and Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, have garnered massive fan followings all over social media.