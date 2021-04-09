Mena Suvari Gives Birth to Her First Baby With Husband Michael Hope

Watch : Alicia Silverstone & Mena Suvari Dish on "American Woman"

Mena Suvari is officially a mom.

The American Beauty actress confirmed to People that she had welcomed her first child with her husband Michael Hope earlier this month. The parents named their baby boy Alexander Hope. Mena's rep confirmed to People that "both baby and mom are doing wonderfully."

The Rumor Has It star, 42, spoke to People last year about how she struggled to get pregnant and was constantly checking her fertility with ovulation sticks before learning she was expecting.

"You expect that it'll happen and it didn't," she said at the time. "I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out."

She added that she learned she was pregnant after she relaxed a bit.

"It was something that we've always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating," she shared. "I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens."