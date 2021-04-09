BREAKING

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99
Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith React to Prince Philip's Death After Portraying Him in The Crown

Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith issued statements about Prince Philip following his death on April 9. Read what The Crown actors said about the Duke of Edinburgh here.

Watch: Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

The actors who portrayed Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown are paying their respects to the late royal, who died on Friday, April 9, at the age of 99.

Matt Smith played the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown, alongside Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Together, the pair depicted the lives of the young royals as they were married, welcomed children and heralded a new era for the royal family. 

In a statement to E! News, Smith reflected, "I'd like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. "

He continued, "Thank you for your service old chap—it won't be the same without you."

Tobias Menzies also recognized Prince Philip's service to the United Kingdom, but kept it short and sweet, as he thought the Duke would've wanted it.

"If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I'm fairly sure he wouldn't want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I'll leave it to Shakespeare," he wrote on Twitter. "'O good old man! how well in thee appears. The constant service of the antique world...' RIP."

Josh O'Connor, who starred opposite Menzies in The Crown as Prince Charles, replied to the tweet with a simple heart emoji. 

Jim Spellman/WireImage, Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Mike Marsland/WireImage

Menzies and O'Connor starred in seasons three and four of The Crown together, painting a picture of the life for the royal family in the '80s and '90s. The family matriarch was portrayed by Oscar winner, Olivia Colman.

The production companies behind the drama series also paid tribute to the figure in a statement. "Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time."

Jonathan Pryce is set to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth's husband in the upcoming seasons, which will touch on Princess Diana's death in 1997.

