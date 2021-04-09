This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals Why Dating Apps Aren't For Her

Watch : Susan Kelechi Watson - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

Susan Kelechi Watson has a question for men: "Why?!?"

On April 9, the This Is Us star—who plays the family drama's ultimate voice of reason, Beth Pearson—appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk with guest host tWitch about what it's like online dating as a single woman. After admitting she is "not good" at the dating apps, she turned her attention over to the guys looking for love online. The problem? Susan can't understand why they post such bad photos of themselves.

"I'm not good at picking these pictures," the actress said. "One moment you're like ‘eh,' and then you see that person in person and they're gorgeous. What in the world is wrong with them? You know what I mean? So I just skipped it a long time ago. I'm not good at choosing from the pictures and I just need it to be in person."

With loosening coronavirus restrictions, Susan is hoping that it will be easier, and safer, to date in person soon.