Public Figures Around the World Pay Tribute to Prince Philip Following His Death at 99

Prince Philip's legacy will be remembered around the globe.
The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II's beloved husband, passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on April 9, Buckingham Palace shared. He was 99.
Philip's death comes two months after he was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London. While there, the royal was treated for an infection and was later transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where he underwent a heart procedure in early March, finally returning home on March 16.
Following news of the Philip's passing, members of the royal family honored the duke by changing their profile photos on social media. Removing their smiling pictures, Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kensington Royal Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's Clarence House accounts, swapped in their official crests as a sign of respect. The Queen's Royal Family Instagram and Twitter has also changed to the British monarch's royal coat of arms.
Additionally, all three Twitter accounts now feature a photo of Philip.
Philip's loss is one felt worldwide, as public figures across the globe mourn his death. Read on for their tributes.
Boris Johnson: "By any measure Prince Phillip lived an extraordinary life- as naval hero in the Second World War, as the man who inspired countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award and, above all, as Her Majesty The Queen's loyal consort. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family, who have lost not just a much loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We are a kingdom both united in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Phillip's passing and gratitude for his decade of selfless service to the country."
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden: "On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family. The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf: "The Queen and I have with great sorrow received the news of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh's death."
Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel: "My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH The Prince of Wales, the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his memory be a blessing."
British Army: "It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh."
Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon, Prime Minister of Scotland: "I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."
David Beckham: "My thoughts and sympathies go to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family as we join them to mourn the loss of Prince Philip. A public figure to the world but first a loving husband, father and grandfather. Today is a day to remember his life and incredible service to Britain and around the world. Rest In Peace Your Highness."
Richard Branson: "Rest in peace Prince Philip. A lifetime of public service. My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family."
Manchester United: "Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time."
Westminster Abbey: "The Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, has sent his condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family upon the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on behalf of all at Westminster Abbey."