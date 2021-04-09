Rosie Perez Says It "Hurts" to Have Never Been Invited Back to the Oscars Since Her 1994 Nomination

If you're surprised to learn Rosie Perez hasn't made an appearance at the Oscars ceremony since she was nominated for an award almost three decades ago, she's right there with you.

The 56-year-old Do the Right Thing star told Variety in a piece published Thursday, April 8 that she's hurt the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to invite her back to Hollywood's annual flagship event since she attended in 1994 as a Best Supporting Actress nominee for 1993's Fearless. (The prize in the category ended up going to The Piano's Anna Paquin.)

"Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing—and I'm a member," Rosie said. "I love the Academy Awards. I cheer on my peers, but it hurts. It's like when your home team doesn't ask you to come back into the stadium after you got up to bat and hit the home run."

The actress, who is of Puerto Rican descent, explained that it has been tough to deal with prejudice and racism as a woman of color in the industry.