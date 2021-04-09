It's Going to Be a Loverboy Summer, Thanks to Summer House

Loverboy: It's not just a drink, it's a lifestyle—and the unofficial ninth cast member of Summer House.

Since season three of the Bravo reality hit, fans have watched as engaged couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have built their brand of sparkling hard teas & premium craft cocktails from the ground up. Sure, they party hard, but they also were doing it while selling their fun, brightly colored products, with Loverboy cases lining the walls of their Hamptons home.

But, unlike many a Bravolebrity who has attempted to use their airtime to sell us something (Never forget Sonja Morgan's toaster!), Loverboy is the couple's livelihood. And while Kyle may occasionally present as a lovable overgrown frat guy onscreen—and we love him for it—spend just a few minutes with him on the phone talking about his company and it's clear he's very serious.