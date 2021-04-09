The 2021 Sephora Spring Savings Event Is Here!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As beauty enthusiasts know, it's always a great time to shop at Sephora. And the best just got even better. The Spring Savings Event is upon us, which means there are major deals on skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body products, brushes and tools, and more. However, there's a catch. Only Beauty Insiders can get these deals, but no need to fret. It's free to join the Beauty Insider program and there are great perks and rewards that come with the membership.
The sale is in three different phases, so mark your calendars, click "add to cart," and get your shop on.
Phase one of the Sephora sale is from April 9 to April 12, for the Rouge customers only. The members will save 20% on their purchase by using the promo code OMGSPRING at checkout. After that, it's time for the VIB savings. VIB customers will save 15% when they use the same promo code at checkout from April 13 to April 19. From April 15 to April 19, Beauty Insiders will save 10% when they use the same coupon code at checkout.
You can get these savings in the store, online, and on the Sephora app. And if you have any regrets, wishing you stocked up on more stuff, there's no limit to using the promo code. You can use it as many times as you want to.
