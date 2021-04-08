Katy PerryKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Shop Madewell's Must-Have Spring Styles at 40% Off

Stock up on insanely cute swimwear, denim, blouses and more.

By Emily Spain Apr 08, 2021 9:50 PMTags
EComm, Madewell Spring SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention shopaholics: Madewell is having a sale!

If you've been on the hunt for new springtime fits, look no further than Madewell. Right now, the beloved fashion retailer is offering up to 40% off select styles that will help you upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank! Whether you're looking for swimwear, denim or stylish jackets, Madewell has you covered.

See below for the sale styles we're adding to our cart!

read
Today's Best Sales: Nike, Nordstrom Rack, Free People & More

Tassel Cover-Up Romper

Originally $98, you can get this adorable tassel romper for 30% off with code SPRINGITON. Not to mention, it's the ultimate weekend fit.

$98
$74
Madewell

High-Rise Long Denim Shorts in Brightwater Wash

These shorts are perfect for the warmer weather! With a high-rise fit and rayed edges, you'll look and feel your best. Make sure to use code SPRINGITON for 20% off.

 

$74
$59
Madewell

Cover-Up Wrap Skirt in Dutch Garden

The wrap skirt and matching bikini top is everything! It's perfect for summer travels and beach days. Use code SPRINGITON for 30% off.

$98
$65
Madewell

Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Leather: Wave Edition

These sneakers are a must for spring! Not only will they help tie together any outfit, the Cloudlift insoles offer cushioned support. Score 40% off with code SPRINGITON.

$88
$54
Madewell

Pleat-Sleeve Military Jacket

Whether you pair it with a cute pair of denim or layer it on top of a flowy skirt, this cotton twill military jacket is bound to get you tons of compliments. Score 30% off with code SPRINGITON.

$135
$95
Madewell

Two-Pack Beaded Bracelets

Talk about arm candy! These gold-plated brass bracelets will complete any springtime fit. Not to mention, you can score 40% off with code SPRINGITON.

$28
$17
Madewell

Second Wave Cinched Bandeau Bikini Top in Peralta Plaid

We're obsessed with this plaid bikini! If you want to save money and get a complete bikini set, pair a swimsuit top and bottom for $68. Plus, score 30% off with code SPRINGITON.

$50
$35
Madewell
$50
$35 Bottoms
Madewell

Marled Pleat-Sleeve Sweatshirt

You can never have too many sweatshirts, especially when they are as cute as this one. It's also available in three other hues. Score 30% off with code SPRINGITON.

$65
$46
Madewell

Lightspun Beachside Shirt

Everyone needs a good white linen top! This one is made with super soft, light-spun double-gauze cotton. Plus, you can dress it up or down! Take 30% off with code SPRINGITON. 

$60
$42
Madewell

Cotton-Linen Belted Blazer

Layer this belted blazer over a blouse or basic tee for an elevated look. Plus, it's 30% off with code SPRINGITON.

$158
$111
Madewell

